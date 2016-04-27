No systemd

If this is the solution, I want my problem back.
This website tries to become a collection of resources pointing out reasons against systemd and what alternatives are available.
systemd claims to be a good and modern replacement for SysVinit ‐ a so called init daemon. Usually the init daemon is the first process spawned by the kernel and thus has the PID #1 and is responsible for spawning other daemons which are necessary for the OS to operate, e.g. networking, cron, syslog etc.
List of init daemons:
List of notable bugs and security issues:
Other issues arising around systemd:
Free your system by replacing systemd with an alternative init system. Here are a few guides on how to do that:
Alternatively you can use Linux distributions which do not use systemd by default:
A good summary about most of the beforementioned distributions can be found here.
You can also consider changing to BSD derivates:
This website is Open Source. You can help to improve it by contributing to the Git repository hosted on Github: muellermartin/nosystemd.org.