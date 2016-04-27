No systemd

If this is the solution, I want my problem back.

This website tries to become a collection of resources pointing out reasons against systemd and what alternatives are available.

What is systemd?

systemd claims to be a good and modern replacement for SysVinit ‐ a so called init daemon. Usually the init daemon is the first process spawned by the kernel and thus has the PID #1 and is responsible for spawning other daemons which are necessary for the OS to operate, e.g. networking, cron, syslog etc.

List of init daemons:

systemd

SysVinit

OpenRC

Upstart

InitNG

cinit

runit

minit

What is so bad about systemd?

List of notable bugs and security issues:

Other issues arising around systemd:

How do I get rid of systemd?

Free your system by replacing systemd with an alternative init system. Here are a few guides on how to do that:

Alternatively you can use Linux distributions which do not use systemd by default:

A good summary about most of the beforementioned distributions can be found here.

You can also consider changing to BSD derivates:

Useful links

Want to help?

